Goose blamed for cutting off hundreds of Wigan homes' electricity supplies
Thousands of homes in Wigan and Bolton have been left without power after a goose struck an overhead cable.
By Sian Jones
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
More than 2,000 properties across both towns have had no electricity following the incident at 7.15am this morning (June 27).
Those living in Aspull have been affected locally.
Electricity North-West are on-site and working to restore power to 2,216 homes.
The power company said 95 per cent of properties regained electricity within 45 minutes of the incident.
A spokesperson said: "A goose collided with an overhead line.