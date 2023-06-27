News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Goose blamed for cutting off hundreds of Wigan homes' electricity supplies

Thousands of homes in Wigan and Bolton have been left without power after a goose struck an overhead cable.
By Sian Jones
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

More than 2,000 properties across both towns have had no electricity following the incident at 7.15am this morning (June 27).

Those living in Aspull have been affected locally.

Read More
Tributes pour in as 'beloved mum' named as woman killed after police pursuit in ...
Electricity North West engineers are fixing the problemElectricity North West engineers are fixing the problem
Electricity North West engineers are fixing the problem
Most Popular

Electricity North-West are on-site and working to restore power to 2,216 homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The power company said 95 per cent of properties regained electricity within 45 minutes of the incident.

A spokesperson said: "A goose collided with an overhead line.

"Engineers are now on site and aim to restore power to the remaining properties as quickly and as safely as possible."

Related topics:WiganBoltonEngineers