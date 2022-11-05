Diane Carroll, 48, from Standish works at Standish Medical Practice and completed a stomach-turning charity feat to boost the coffers of the clinic’s chosen organisation.

This year it opted to raise funds for MNDA, an illness that is yet to have a cure and one that Dr Marwan Ghalayini – the senior GP who opened the surgery - died from five years ago.

It is an illness which has been in the spotlight in recent years due to Rob Burrow and Doddie Weir – former rugby league and union players respectively, who both suffer from MNDA.

Diane, thankfully, returned to the ground in one piece

These heartfelt stories in addition to tales personal to clinic staff have inspired people to boost the coffers of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, who continue to provide not only care and support but research into the condition.

Diane said: “I wanted to do something that was as challenging as possible, as a way to acknowledge the hardships and struggles faced by MND patients each and every day.”

Spending 12 minutes on top of the aircraft saw Diane reach heights of 800ft above ground and raise £1,630 in the process.

Diane with flowers and a certificate to prove she completed her scary challenge

The receptionist is now also eligible to do a loop the loop if she decides to take to the skies once more in future!

Prior to the event Diane said: “I want to gain as much publicity as possible and raise as much as I can for MNDA.

"I said if we could raise £1,000 that would be great but I’ve already raised that so have had to raise the target!”

In a social media post the practice said: “Well done Di, you were just fantastic If anyone would like to donate to our 2022 practice charity the MND Association then the link remains open or you can pop into surgery and make a donation to our collection tins.