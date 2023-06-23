Great-grandad believed to have been found dead in Wigan car park described as 'real character' by grieving family

Leslie Fielding, 77, from Haydock, was last seen on Saturday evening, when he drove off in his silver Toyota Rav 4, and police made two appeals for help to find him.

Shortly after Wigan Today was notified of a body being found in a car near the Greensway Centre in Ashton on Thursday, Merseyside Police issued a statement.

Leslie Fielding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “We can confirm that Leslie Fielding was sadly found dead in the Greater Manchester area this morning.

“Mr Fielding, 77, was last seen leaving his home in the Haydock area on the evening of Saturday, June 17 and inquiries have been ongoing to locate him.

“A report will be prepared for the coroner, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.

“Mr Fielding’s next of kin have been informed and police officers are providing them with support at this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of Mr Fielding’s family have been taking to social media to pay tribute to him.

His nephew Dan Deasy said: “A shocking and tragic end to a desperate five days, my uncle Les.

"He taught me to drive, he took me to swimming lessons at Harpurhey baths, a dearly loved husband, father, brother, brother in law, father in law, uncle, grandad and great grandad and a real character.

"RIP uncle Les.”

His niece Lucy Deasy said: “Rest in Peace our Uncle Les, a tragic loss and shock to the whole family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Today readers offered their condolences to Mr Fielding’s family on social media.

Helen White said: “Deepest condolences to the family and friends at this sad time. May he rest in ever-lasting peace."

Julie Witter said: “So sad I seen this man was missing few days ago, so sorry for the sad news received today.”

Andrea Seale said: “So sad, thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Anne Nicholson said: “So sad fly high with the angels.”