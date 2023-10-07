'Greatest day' for Wigan D-Day veteran as he receives his wartime medals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

James Belcher, now 98, was decorated for his service during the Second World War, which included being among the crew on the landing assault craft that helped soldiers onto the beaches in northern France on June 6, 1944.

She contacted the Armed Forces Community HQ CIC, based at Molyneux House in Wigan, and the wheels were set in motion to reunite Mr Belcher with the honours.

Charlie Neve, a founding director at the Armed Forces HQ, said: “I have an amateur historian who is very up on all the medals and all the issues across history, particularly World War Two. He researched James’ history and determined what medals he was entitled to through his records and this historian’s own knowledge, and we were able to them offer to purchase them for him and have them mounted properly.”

Mr Belcher had been given the World War Two Star, France and Germany Star, Italy Star, Pacific Star and World War Two Medal.

He attended Molyneux House for a special event, during which Mr Neve presented him with the medals.

His family, friends and members of the armed forces community were also there and enjoyed a buffet lunch afterwards.

While it was a special moment for Mr Neve, who spent 40 years in the Royal Navy, it was even more important for Mr Belcher.

Mr Neve said: “He is a very stoic person for the age of 98, he is incredible. He did say to Joanne it was one of the greatest days of his life to receive the medals. I think he was quite overwhelmed.”

Mr Belcher will be able to wear the medals when he travels to Normandy in June to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on a trip organised by the Ministry of Defence.

And he may soon be adding to his medal collection, thanks to the efforts of Wigan’s armed forces community.

After the D-Day landings, he went to Portsmouth on a liberty boat and travelled home to Wigan, before joining HMS Prince Albert and working with French Commandos landing in occupied France.

And Mr Neve believes this means Mr Belcher will be entitled to the Légion d’honneur, a distinction awarded to British veterans who fought for the liberation of France during the Second World War.

A request has been made to the French Embassy to see if Mr Belcher can receive the award, which was introduced in 2014.

