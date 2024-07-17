Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new name has been added to the list of parks recognised by a prestigious national accreditation scheme.

Mesnes Park in Wigan, Pennington Hall Park in Leigh, Alexandra Park in Newtown and Jubilee Park in Ashton have all retained Green Flag status.

For the first time, Central Park in Atherton has been named on the coveted nationwide list of well-managed green spaces.

Community-led sites at Colliers Corner in Howe Bridge, maintained by The Bridgers community group, and Tanners Lane Embankment in Golborne, maintained by Golborne in Bloom, also retained their Green Flag credentials.

Mesnes Park has retained its Green Flag status

Coun Paul Prescott, Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport, said: “We are blessed with a wealth of green spaces across our borough and we are delighted that we are able to continue our proud record with the Green Flag scheme.

“It is recognition of all the hard work from our dedicated teams and volunteers across all of our sites.”

Parks form a prominent part of Wigan borough’s Greenheart network, incorporating flashes, woodlands and wetlands.

The Green Flag scheme recognises well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces across the UK.

It is managed by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Our parks and green spaces are a source of great pride across our borough and we know how important they are to our communities.

“It is fantastic that our parks continue to receive this national recognition and I would like to congratulate the two community-led schemes.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “These locations are vital green space for communities to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health.

“We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.

“It is important that our free-to-use spaces are maintained to the Green Flag Award standard, making them accessible for all members of the community while ensuring the environment is protected.”