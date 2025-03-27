A family is facing double heartbreak following the death of an 11-year-old Wigan boy and his dad within weeks of each other.

Cooper Foster hit the headlines last October when a fund-raiser was launched to get him a “man shed” in the garden following his diagnosis with an inoperable brain tumour.

Thousands were raised and it was later reported that loved ones were hopeful of scan results after the conclusion of therapy.

But he had further complications from his DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma) which meant more operations and treatment. And on December 30 doctors told relatives that there were now new cancer cells in his brain and spinal cord and nothing more could be done other than offer paliative care.

Cooper Foster and his dad Mike

In the meanwhile his 41-year-old father Mike, who had battled ill health for some time, was being treated in Wigan Infirmary for pulmonary hypertension.

He died from heart failure on January 2, loved ones believing the news of no hope for Cooper brought about his death.

His sister, and Cooper’s auntie, Cathy Foster said: “He died, literally of a broken heart. He couldn’t handle the devastating news about Cooper.”

Former St Benedict’s Primary pupil Cooper was allowed home to Hindley and mum Louise O’Gorman was his principal carer.

Mike and Cooper Foster when they were younger

Cooper was never told about his prognosis and, over the subsequent weeks he enjoyed two holidays – to Patty’s Barn in Lancaster and Ribby Hall near Preston – plus other days out.

He also met his Manchester United heroes and asked Bruno Fernandes if he would make a C for Cooper sign the next time he scored a goal, which the Portuguese midfielder duly did, much to Cooper’s delight.

But on March 12 Cooper finally lost his battle for life, passing away peacefully in his sleep. His funeral takes place at St Benedict’s Church, Hindley, at 11.30am on April 15, followed by a 1pm committal at Wigan crematorium and wake at Hindley Sports and Community Club.

Family and friends will walk with the cortege from Cooper’s home before the church service so have asked motorists to be understanding because there could be some traffic disruption on Bridgewater Street and Market Street.

Cooper Foster on a recent trip to Blackpool

A minute’s silence was held for Cooper and Mike before weekend matches involving Ince Rose Bridge, Hindley Town and Wigan Town and Ince Rose Bridge is set to dedicate its tie with St Jude’s on April 26 to the pair. This Saturday (March 29) at 2pm, balloons will be released from fields off Lowe Mill Lane, Hindley, in memory of Cooper and Mike.

Cathy said: “It has been an incredibly tough time for the family. Hopes had been raised for Cooper, then cruelly dashed with the news at the end of last year.

"He was never told there was nothing more to be done. It was hard enough for us trying to cope with that without him facing it too.

"He was brave and chirpy until the end and we managed to create lots of family memories.

"We had been warned he could suffer a lot more as the illness progressed, including the loss of his eyesight, but we think his dad took him to spare him further pain.

"We want to thank the community for their wonderful support from the start of the fund-raising. It made a massive difference.”