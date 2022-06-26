Electricity North West’s Transforming our Spaces campaign, first launched in 2019, improves land around substations which have suffered vandalism, lack wildlife or may lack funding to carry out improvement work.

Makeovers will be carried out at 10 substations in Greater Manchester, including on Ladies Lane, Hindley, on Twist Lane, Leigh, and one in Astley.

Electricity North West's Dave Hodgkins, Chris Selfe-Hudson and Lewis Blood

The work will see flowers planted, as well as planters installed with bird feeders, herbs and bug hotels.

Ryan Wilson, from Electricity North West, said: “Transforming our Spaces is a really exciting project which I’m delighted has returned for another year.

“The projects we carry out have a real positive impact on the community and the feedback we’ve received is fantastic.