Wigan-born singer to perform British national anthem at rugby match in Australia

Shelley Davies moved to Australia with her family in 1994 – but proudly declared “you can take the girl out of Wigan, but you can't take Wigan out of the girl.”

She will sing God Save The Queen ahead of England’s rugby league match against Australia at the Suncorp Stadium, in Brisbane, on Saturday, July 9.

It is not the first time she has been asked to perform her home country’s national anthem, having also sang it to launch the Ashes series at Brisbane Cricket Ground in December.

Shelley said: “Last year I had the pleasure of singing God Save The Queen at the men’s Ashes opening match, so it's a real treat to be able to do it again at the rugby."

She lived on Whiteside Avenue, Springfield, as a child and went to St Andrew’s Primary School for a few years, before moving to Brisbane in 1994.

She started singing at the age of 14 and took part in competitions, before doing a degree in contemporary music and performance and becoming a full-time singer.

Singer Shelley Davies

She specialises in soul and R&B, but performs a wide variety of genres, from pop and dance music to soul and rock.

Shelley works as a session vocalist and part-time voice tutor, alongside performing at private events and in nightclubs.

She has been touring Australia with Aretha Franklin stage show Respect for three years and will be touring New Zealand next year.