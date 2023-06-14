Non-profit organisations in Atherton and Leigh will be considered for The Freedom Fund – Freedom Fibre’s community fund for good and green projects.

The fund is set to invest thousands of pounds in environmental projects in areas where it is rolling out its full-fibre network.

Groups active within Freedom Fibre’s build footprint can apply for grants of between £250 and £500 to help deliver their environmental projects.

In 2022, the company provided funds for a range of projects such as community orchards and gardens, solar panels and habitat improvement projects.

Neil McArthur, chief executive officer at Freedom Fibre, said: “Last year, we became England’s first alt-net to establish a community fund that supports the environmental projects in the communities where we are rolling out our network.

We’re building on last year’s successes by extending our fund to reach an even broader range of community groups, and I can’t wait to see what applications we receive this time round.”

Organisations in Atherton and Leigh that are interested in applying to the Freedom Fund can find out more and apply at www.freedomfibre.com/fund.