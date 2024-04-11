Groups invited to showcase their 'fantastic work' at Wigan Rotary Club's Community Day
Wigan Rotary Club is holding its Community Day on Saturday, July 6, running from 9am to 4pm.
Free stalls will be available for community groups and charities, all with a frontage on Standishgate or Market Place to erect a table or gazebo.
Stallholders can raise money as well as recruit new members and enhance their group’s profile.
There will also be music and performers providing entertainment on a big stage to help draw in the crowds.
Rotary president Eunice Smethurst said: “The Community Day gives voluntary and community organisations the opportunity to showcase the
fantastic work they are doing in our local communities and this tried and tested event becomes more popular each year.”
More details and a booking form can be found on Wigan Rotary Club’s website www.wiganrotary.co.uk.
Alternatively, for more information call 07813 471000 or email [email protected].
