Groups invited to showcase their 'fantastic work' at Wigan Rotary Club's Community Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Rotary Club is holding its Community Day on Saturday, July 6, running from 9am to 4pm.

Free stalls will be available for community groups and charities, all with a frontage on Standishgate or Market Place to erect a table or gazebo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stallholders can raise money as well as recruit new members and enhance their group’s profile.

Wigan Rotary Club's Freda Neacy, Pierre Steele and Eunice Smethurst

There will also be music and performers providing entertainment on a big stage to help draw in the crowds.

Rotary president Eunice Smethurst said: “The Community Day gives voluntary and community organisations the opportunity to showcase the

fantastic work they are doing in our local communities and this tried and tested event becomes more popular each year.”

More details and a booking form can be found on Wigan Rotary Club’s website www.wiganrotary.co.uk.