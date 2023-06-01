News you can trust since 1853
Growing concerns for missing Wigan woman

Police have issued an appeal to locate a missing Wigan woman.
By Sian Jones
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:59 BST

The woman known only as Brenda was last seen at 10.40am at Saddle Court in Newtown on Wednesday May 31.

Brenda is described as 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build and wearing glasses.

Brenda was last seen at Saddle Court on WednesdayBrenda was last seen at Saddle Court on Wednesday
She was last seen wearing grey/navy pants, a green coat and a white handbag.

Police want to make sure she is safe and well.

Anyone with information on Brenda’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote log MSP/06LL/0001203/23.

