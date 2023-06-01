The woman known only as Brenda was last seen at 10.40am at Saddle Court in Newtown on Wednesday May 31.

Brenda is described as 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build and wearing glasses.

She was last seen wearing grey/navy pants, a green coat and a white handbag.

Police want to make sure she is safe and well.