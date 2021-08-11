Guitar sale boosts Buzzcocks singer statue fund

Martin and Marise Gevaux, who won the auction for the guitar

Organised by a group of fans, known as the Pete Shelley memorial campaign, the funds will go towards the building of a permanent tribute for the punk rocker in his hometown, with just under £18,000 raised in total.

Mr Shelley passed away at his home in Estonia in 2018, at the age of 63, with the collective being formed soon after.

Paul Lally from the memorial campaign said: “It is fantastic to see fans from all over the world getting together with the local community of Leigh. In the long term, the memorial will benefit the town by attracting visitors. It is also hoped we will continue raising funds to benefit the local youth, to help them follow their dreams, just as Pete did.”

The guitar was donated earlier this year, by Ray Dobson, in honour of his late brother Stephen Dobson, who was a lifelong fan of the Buzzcocks.

Thousands of people worldwide bidded on social media, but it was 58-year-old Martin Gevaux from Kent who placed the winning figure, making a 520 mile round trip to collect his prize.

Mr Gevaux said: “It was not only a chance to obtain a fabulous piece of music memorabilia but a chance to contribute to an important memorial fund for someone who had a huge influence on my life.”

The group have also raised money through hosting local music events and selling exclusive versions of the new book Ever Fallen in Love, which is compiled of interviews between Pete Shelley and Atherton author Lou Shelley.

Peter Shelley’s estate fully supports the actions of the collective, who have also worked alongside world renowned designer Malcolm Garrett MBE, who will design the memorial.

Since the campaign started, a blue plaque has been fitted on the wall of Shelley’s former home in Landside, as well as donating items of his work to the Lancashire Mining Museum in Astley.

The next event will take place at the Turnpike on the 12 February 2022, featuring the bands Fast Cars, The Freshies, The Harveys and Static Lane, with tickets being priced at £10 on Eventbrite.