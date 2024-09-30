Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A gymnastics club could soon have a new home in a major Wigan development, if plans to convert a vacant timber yard are approved.

More than 200 gymnasts were left without a base when their club closed last year and Embrace Gymnastics Performance Academy was set up soon after as a not-for-profit organisation.

Members have since been using temporary training facilities and raising money to secure a permanent home.

Work is well under way at The Cotton Works

Now they have submitted a planning application to move into The Cotton Works, formerly Swan Meadow Industrial Estate, on Swan Meadow Road.

They are seeking permission to change the use of the former Wigan Timber unit so it can become home to the gymnastics club.

It is a single-storey building with a storage room, which would be used as changing facilities and to store children’s belongings, along with a bathroom, office space, upper viewing area and storage for spare kit.

Applicant Tracey Chatterley says on the submission: "The building has its own entrance with an additional emergency exit in case of fire/emergency. There is car parking and children will be escorted into and out of the building by parents/carers as well as coaches and training staff.

"The building will predominantly be used during evening and weekends so there will be less industrial use around the area. The landlord has provisionally given us their consent pending planning permission being sought and granted.

“No structural works are planned and we intend to open and become operational ASAP.”

The club seeks permission to open from 10am to 9pm on weekdays, 9am to 3pm on Saturdays and 10am to 3pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Wigan Council’s planning department is currently holding a consultation on the plans and expects to make a decision by November 5.

Work is progressing at The Cotton Works, which is the multi-million-pound transformation of the old and abandoned Eckersley Mills.

Mill One will be home to bars, a food hall, roof-top restaurant and dozens of businesses by spring next year.

Later phases of the development will include scores of apartments in Mill Three, a new home for the roller rink, plus shops and a hotel.