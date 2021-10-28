Hallowe'en light spectacular at Wigan home

The Booths' illuminated home in New Springs

Liam and Amy Booth always make an effort to dress up their New Springs home for whatever special event or season is due and that for All Souls' Eve is no different.

While they have adorned the house on Bakersfield with suitably spooky decorations, it is the inventive use of coloured lighting that makes it most striking.

Neighbours are going to be holding a Hallowe'en party for local children on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The picture was taken by reader Chris Winstanley.