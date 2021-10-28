Hallowe'en light spectacular at Wigan home
A Wigan couple have made light work of turning their home ghoulish for Hallowe'en.
Liam and Amy Booth always make an effort to dress up their New Springs home for whatever special event or season is due and that for All Souls' Eve is no different.
While they have adorned the house on Bakersfield with suitably spooky decorations, it is the inventive use of coloured lighting that makes it most striking.
Neighbours are going to be holding a Hallowe'en party for local children on Sunday.
The picture was taken by reader Chris Winstanley.
