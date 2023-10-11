Hard-working volunteers honoured for decades of hard work at Wigan park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Broomhead, Joe Edgar and Kevin Johnson were all given the Heart of the Community Award for their work to improve Alexandra Park in Newtown, along with the surrounding areas, including the community garden and bowling green.

They received the awards from Mayor of Wigan Coun Kevin Anderson, on behalf of Douglas ward councillors Matt Dawber and Pat Draper.

Coun Matt Dawber, Matt Kelly, Joe Edgar, John Broomhead, Kevin Johnson, Mayor Coun Kevin Anderson, Coun Pat Draper and Mike Cheers during the presentation at Alexandra Park

Mr Broomhead’s first job was as a gardener for Wigan Council’s parks department in 1962, where he progressed to head of forestry, and moved to St Helens Council as its arboricultural officer in 1974.

He has been using his green fingers at Alexandra Park since 2009, following his retirement, and has been a member of the Friends of Alexandra Park Group since 2010.

Mr Edgar has been active in the community for more than 30 years, including with St Mark’s Boys Brigade, leading Bible classes at Bramble House and running a group to welcome asylum seekers.

Around seven years ago he suggested that a group of men from Eritrea get involved with the park, as they were becoming depressed with nothing to do with their time.

The Heart of the Community Awards were presented at Alexandra Park

They soon got stuck in, but after just three weeks they all moved to Manchester and the garden became the responsibility of Mr Edgar, who has been maintaining it ever since.

He said: “It's hard work but we have had some success, twice doing well in the Wigan in Bloom awards. We have also been able to supply Tom’s Pantry in Poolstock with lots of potatoes – six bags this summer.”

Mr Johnson became involved with the bowling green in 1993 and his responsibilities have grown over time, from taking care of painting to maintaining benches, the green, bowling pavilion and everything in between.

He recently treated the Wooden Soldier at the bowling green with preservative, which he does every year ahead of Armistice Day.

Mr Johnson also served as chairman of Wigan Catholic Men’s Bowling League and goes to the bowling green every day without fail.