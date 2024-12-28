Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two stunning young talents will combine for the first Wigan Music Society concert of the new year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harpist Elinor Nicholson and flautist Jenny Dyson are teaming up for a retical at Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, on the evening of Saturday January 25.

Their programme is an enterprising one, featuring Andy Scott’s Paquito, the Bach Sonata in G minor BWV1020, Arvo Pärt’s famous Spiegel im Spiegel and Jongen’s Danse Lente.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half begins with Ravel’s Pièce en Forme De Habanera, Bordel 1900 and Cafe 2930 from Piazzola’s Histoire du Tango, Song to the Lake by Rochester Young and William Alwyn’s Naiades.

Left to right: flautist Jenny Dyson and harpist Elinor Nicholson

Award-winning Scottish harpist Elinor graduated from the Royal Northern College of Music with first class honours in 2014, then went on to complete a Masters in Music with distinction in 2016. During her studies, Elinor won the prestigious RNCM Concerto Competition which resulted in a performance of Debussy’s Danses for harp and string orchestra at the 2017 RNCM String Festival.

Elinor was twice a finalist in the RNCM Gold Medal competition: the highest accolade for performance offered by the college. Professionally, she regularly performs with ensembles such as the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

She has also performed alongside well known names including Nicola Benedetti, Katherine Jenkins, Russell Watson and the rock band Evanescence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny also studied at the RNCM where she studied with Richard Davis (principal flute, BBC Philharmonic) and Joanne Boddington (Hallé), where here many awards included the Pat Barney Flute Prize, Trevor Wye Prize for Chamber Music and the June Emerson Wind Music Launchpad Prize.

She was also a finalist in the prestigious RNCM Gold Medal Soloist Competition in 2013, selected externally by the chairman of EMI records. As an orchestral player, Jenny won a trial with the Royal Northern Sinfonia and has performed with the BBC Philharmonic, the Halle, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Manchester Camerata, Northern Chamber Orchestra, Birmingham Opera Company and regularly performs with the St Endellion Festival Orchestras.

The concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets, available online and on the door are £10 to society members adn £15 to guests. For further details visit www.wiganmusic.org.uk