Tributes have been paid to a country music artist from Wigan following his death.

Bob McKinlay, who performed solo as well as part of bands in The Long Short and The Bob McKinlay Country Band, passed away earlier this week.

Born in Ashton-in-Makerfield in 1942, he created a band that received plenty of bookings and helped inspire other musicians in the borough including Bill Hart, author of Lankybeat.

Appearances on TV shows such as Thank Your Lucky Stars, Ready Steady Go and Top of the Pops helped the band’s debut signle of Letter climb to 30th spot in the UK charts in the summer of 1964.

Their second single, titled Choc Ice, placed at number 46 in he charts in December of the same year and that was it as far as chart artists were were concerned, with Bob becoming a country singer.

But his success continued up until his retirement in the 1970s. This was recognised in 2009 as he was the 19th person to be inducted into the British Country Music Hall Of Fame.

Bill said: “I was about 15 when Bob was 20, and the Long and Short were doing big business, making records and these were the guys we admired and inspired us to pick up a guitar or a pair of drum sticks and follow in their path.

Bob McKinlay has had tributes paid to him following his death earlier this week

"He became quite big in America and of course his achievement to be named in the hall of fame is astonishing, he was a natural talent that was the main thing.

"What a risk he took as country music is not huge here but that was his forte and he did well at it! I’ve seen videos that I have never seen before this week on youtube and I’ve been impressed of what he could do.”

Further tributes poured in on the Lankykats facebook page.

Craig Ascroft said: “Very sad to hear this. I played drums for Bob when I was 20 and then again when I was 26. Had some great time. God bless Bob RIP.”