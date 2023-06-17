Health warning issued as pollen counts rise in Wigan and surrounding areas

With high or very high pollen levels expected to continue early into next week, NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care – which organises health services for the city region – is reminding residents that combined with the heat and air pollution, pollen levels can impact on people’s health.

Local pharmacies are a good place to start if you’re unsure what they should be doing in order to manage their symptoms at the current time.

A health warning has been issued ahead of the high pollen count this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To reduce or prevent symptoms people can: avoid exposure by staying indoors as much as possible; wearing sunglasses to protect your eyes; put vaseline around your nose to trap pollen; shower and change clothing after time outdoors to remove pollen that may have accumulated on the skin and clothing and try not to cut or walk on grass.

Dr Helen Wall, Clinical Director for Population Health at NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care, said: “This can be a difficult time of year for people with hay fever. In fact, one in five people suffer from hay fever and for some, it can be really severe. But there are a number of treatments available over the counter at your local pharmacy which can help. These include antihistamine tablets, nasal sprays, or eye drops can be very effective at relieving symptoms.

“People with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can also suffer around this time of year and we would advise them to always carry their inhaler with them and not to leave it in direct sunlight.”