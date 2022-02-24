Heartbreak as puppy dies after being found dumped in bin bag with sibling's body in Wigan

The dog, thought to only be around 12 weeks old, was abandoned in a cat basket which had been put into a tied-up black bag and left at the side of a bin on a footpath.

A dog walker made the distressing discovery on Friday morning off Bolton Road, in Atherton.

They rushed the Shih tzu puppy to a nearby vet and reported the matter to the RSPCA, triggering an investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The puppy was dumped in a bin bag

Animal welfare officer Steve Wickham took the puppy for emergency veterinary care at RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital but, despite their best efforts, she sadly died from parvovirus - a highly contagious life-threatening disease in dogs.

He said: “I am keen to find the callous person responsible for dumping these pups like pieces of rubbish.

“This poor puppy was terrified and it must have been an awful ordeal for her cramped up in a basket with her dead sibling. They were in a bin liner which was tied up so tight air could barely get in.

“If she had not been found by the dog walker she would have suffered a slow and lingering death and she would have been absolutely terrified. At least she had some comfort and affection towards the end - although the outcome is very sad.”

The puppy was discovered on Friday

Steve said that tests have revealed the puppy’s sibling had also died from parvovirus, which can easily be prevented through vaccinations.

He is now keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the hours leading up to the puppies being found on Friday morning, as well as anyone who may know someone who recently had a litter of puppies like these.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RSPCA in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.