Estelle Wignall, from Hindley, became unwell in October 2020 and found out the ovarian cancer she beat two years earlier had returned.

She had treatment on the NHS, including surgery and chemotherapy, while also using complementary therapies and raising money for treatment overseas.

Estelle spoke openly about her experiences in a bid to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and the symptoms.

She also helped good causes, with her efforts including shaving off her hair to donate to Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for poorly children, and raise money for ovarian cancer charity Ovacome.

But sadly Estelle, who lived in Hindley, died in the early hours of this morning, aged just 27.

Estelle Wignall with husband Mike and their daughter Brooke last year

She is survived by her husband Mike, who she married in Texas in June 2019, their 21-month-old daughter Brooke and their wider family.

A post on a Facebook page named Estelle – ovarian cancer awareness said: “It's with a heavy heart to let you all know that my beautiful daughter Estelle Wignall has passed away at 2.40am. She is now at peace. Thank you all for the support you have shown her over the last 12 months. She fought till the end like the little warrior she was. Rest in peace beautiful.”

Estelle was diagnosed with grade 1A ovarian cancer in 2017, aged just 22, and had a tumour removed, along with her right ovary and Fallopian tube.

She was then able to get on with her life, working as a receptionist, marrying Mike and welcoming their baby daughter to the world.

Estelle Wignall

She was devastated when she found out the disease had returned in 2020, this time as stage four cancer, which had spread to her liver and lungs, and the condition was terminal.

But she also said she was remaining “positive” and wanted to make memories with her husband and daughter.

Estelle shared her cancer journey with her loved ones and even strangers on social media, detailing her treatments, fund-raising and everyday experiences.

Just last month she shared photographs from Wigan and Leigh Hospice, where her room had been decorated with red heart-shaped balloons and a dining table so she could celebrate Valentine’s Day with Mike.

Estelle opened her own clinic offering complementary therapies

Many tributes have already been paid online to Estelle, who was described as a “fighter” and a “strong, beautiful mother”.

Richard Wilkinson said: “Absolutely devastated to wake up the news that our Estelle Wignall has gained her wings… what a fight you put up, your girl will be forever proud of what such a strong beautiful mother you are breaks my heart sat thinking about all the memory’s… thinking of everybody today, you and Mike really was true love and what an inspiration he is too… love you all the world estelle, rest easy now you deserve it”

Bec Heaton said: “What a fighter you was Estelle Wignall .. right until the very end of this journey you’ve give it everything you’ve got. so inspirational, beautiful and so so strong. Honestly, it was an honour to of known you and to of spent my high school years with you. You really was one of a kind in all the best ways. Thinking of every single one of your family and I hope they can find a little comfort in the fact that you are no longer suffering. My heart goes out to Mike & your gorgeous little girl who will always remember just how strong, fearless and beautiful her mamma was. I’ll never forget you stell.. Sweet Dreams Girl. Forever Young.”

Ashley Gaskell said: “The most strongest, bravest, caring person to know and the absolute life and soul of any party. You are going to be missed so so much. Rip Estelle Wignall. Thinking of all the family”

Jodie Grove said: “Rest in Peace Estelle Wignall, we are all heartbroken. You leave a big hole in our family. Say hello to Grandma for me”

Kieran Turley said: “Love you so much Estelle Wignall no more suffering now glad you are at peace will miss you more than you’ll know Mike Wignall thankyou for looking after her til the end top man always be a brother to me”

Elexsussy Samantha Brown said: “My heart is in pieces. Can’t actually belive it !! But I just hope you are in a better place now and that your not in any pain. You are the strongest woman I know you put up a damn good fight!! Your so loved Estelle Wignall and you’ll always be in my thoughts. My condolences go to all the family, your all a amazing bunch!! And estelle is one of you that’s for sure! Good night god bless estelle.”

Amy Clark said: “Always the brightest, funniest, toughest, most caring (and loudest) soul in the room. A true superstar, Estelle Wignall, you will be loved and missed forever.”

Sharron M St John Price Evans said: “Thinking of this beautiful lady this morning Estelle Wignall ...she has finally gained her angel wings this morning ..even through your pain you still smiled and asked how I was doing Not many people had your strength..vibrancy and selflessness....Fly high princess go sing and dance with the angels.”