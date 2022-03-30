Hospice runner pays visit to Wigan during epic 100-mile fund-raising challenge
A dad-of-two made a stop in Wigan as part of a mammoth four-day challenge to run 100 miles between 10 hospices.
Martin Foster works as programme lead for Greater Manchester Hospices and decided to raise money by running to the 10 hospices in the area.
He set off from Derian House children’s hospice in Chorley yesterday and stopped at Wigan and Leigh Hospice as part of his route.
Today he has pulled on his trainers once again to visit more hospices and will end his epic run at Piccadilly Place, in Manchester city centre, on Friday.
Martin said: “Patients are cared for right through their journey and there’s a whole range of services that local people simply wouldn’t have access to if hospices didn’t exist. They rely heavily on their communities fund-raising and having worked so closely with them, I just had to put my trainers on and do my bit to support them.”
Sponsor Martin at www.gofundme.com/gmhospices