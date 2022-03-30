Hospice runner pays visit to Wigan during epic 100-mile fund-raising challenge

Martin Foster works as programme lead for Greater Manchester Hospices and decided to raise money by running to the 10 hospices in the area.

He set off from Derian House children’s hospice in Chorley yesterday and stopped at Wigan and Leigh Hospice as part of his route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Foster with staff at Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Today he has pulled on his trainers once again to visit more hospices and will end his epic run at Piccadilly Place, in Manchester city centre, on Friday.

Martin said: “Patients are cared for right through their journey and there’s a whole range of services that local people simply wouldn’t have access to if hospices didn’t exist. They rely heavily on their communities fund-raising and having worked so closely with them, I just had to put my trainers on and do my bit to support them.”

Sponsor Martin at www.gofundme.com/gmhospices

Thank you for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here