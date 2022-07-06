Ben Woods, 21, played rugby for Leigh East’s open age team.

His brother Josh is the scrum-half and stand-off for Newcastle Thunder and had previously played for Wigan Warriors and Leigh Centurions.

Rugby clubs along with family and friends took to social media to pay their respects.

Ben Woods, left

Leigh East said: “It is with the greatest sadness we have to announce the passing of Ben Woods one of our young Open Age players after an accident while on holiday with his family.

"Ben had played at Leigh East from a very young age and had progressed through the age groups to become a valuable member of our club.

"Ben was always there with a cheeky smile and will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mick, Mel and Josh, his family and friends at this saddest of times. RIP young man you will never be forgotten.”

Ashton Bears ARLFC said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ben’s family, friends and everyone at East. Such heart-breaking news.

“God bless from all at Ashton Bears.”

Cameron Coulton said: “I really am lost for words, what a cruel world we live in.

"RIP to one of the most down to earth, caring and realist lads you’ll ever meet Ben Woods you’ll be well and truly missed by us all.

“Never disappointed to put a smile on all the lads faces no matter what mood we was in fly high up there mate send love and thoughts to all the woods family

“Till we meet again young bulldog.”

Burtonwood Bridge ARLFC added: “Very sorry to hear of Ben's sad passing. Sending condolences to Ben's family and everyone at Leigh East.”

Wellness Strength Training Ltd said: “We are gutted to learn that former Youth Athlete Member Ben Woods has sadly passed away due to an accident on holiday.

“Ben was in the Youth programme from a young age until 2017/18 when he finished high school.

"He was a pleasure to coach and went on to be a great young man continuing to play rugby league for Leigh East at open age level.