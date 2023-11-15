Wigan band The Stanleys release new single ahead of biggest show to date

Wigan band The Stanleys have released their latest single ahead of their biggest headline show to date.

She’s Done It Again captures the band’s euphoric live shows, where fans sit atop their friend’s shoulders and hands remain aloft in the air from start to finish.

With a belting chorus, the track possesses the anthemic qualities Stanleys have promised ever since their debut.

Singer Tom Concannon shows a new side to his voice, shifting between pop, rock and blues, while guitarist Jake Dorsman’s signature guitar licks remain consistent throughout, before taking centre stage halfway through with a piercing guitar solo.

Bassist Harry Ivory and drummer Rob Hilton keep things tight elsewhere, a kickdrum propelled intro bound to get fans clapping along at their upcoming live shows.

This release follows recent single, ‘I’ll Try’, the first new music since their sold-out tour in May and their debut EP, which charted in the top five of the UK Official Vinyl charts.

The band says: “This song is a culmination of the steps forward we are taking promising to elevate the atmosphere at each live show, while also serving as the pinnacle of our recorded sound. From its

punchy, driven rhythm, to its anthemic chorus melody, the latest single provides the energy that defines us as a collective.”

Stanleys are currently on their biggest headline tour to date with shows in London and Manchester still to come.

It follows a sold-out run of dates in May, where the quartet performed to raucous crowds across the UK alongside a string of high profile festival performances including Liverpool Sound City and Neighbourhood Weekender.

Earlier this year, Stanleys also performed alongside Inspiral Carpets at their sold out Albert Hall show, and they will join Reverend and the Makers tomorrow as very special guests.

They also recently announced their first ever festival headline spot, topping the bill at Isle of Wight Festival on the This Feeling stage.