A local councillor says that the “false reporting” of completed jobs on the Lancashire Highway app will add “injuries to insults.”

Coun John Fillis was called out to Ormskirk Road, Up Holland over two dangerous potholes which had damaged vehicles, which he reported immediately on the app named Love Clean Streets.

Five days later on January 5, he received a report from the app claiming that the work had been carried out. Upon carrying out a check in hope of being able to praise the work that had been completed, he discovered that just one of the potholes had been repaired and the larger out of the two had not.

Before and after the work had been filed as completed on the Love Clean Streets app

Coun Fillis said: “This dangerous pothole was still there, so I’ve reported it again. The app is being used by the public who, like me, believed it to be accurate, but it's completely misleading claiming that work has been completed when it clearly has not.

"This denial and false reporting of completion can only lead to the assumption that their claim over the overall number of reported potholes repaired are wrong.