Twin sisters will become the fourth generation of their family to run a pie shop in the same Wigan premises when they open for business tomorrow.

Hannah and Grace Whittle are reviving a family tradition by opening the doors to Whittle’s Pies at 9am on Saturday.

The business was set up by their great-grandfather in Scholes many years ago, before moving to Tunstall Lane, Pemberton.

Harry Whittle – the twins’ grandfather – took over the shop and his son David Whittle – their father – ran it until around 14 years ago, when he decided to change careers.

Proud dad Dave Whittle, centre with twin daughters Hannah, left, and Grace, right, who are getting ready to open Whittles Bakery on Tunstall Lane, Pemberton. They are the fourth generation of their family to run a bakery, after starting the business during lockdown.

He rented the shop to Galloway’s, but retained a unit to store his machinery in case it was needed one day.

And it was the coronavirus pandemic that led to the machinery being used again.

David said: “During lockdown, both of my daughters lost their jobs because they were working in bars in Liverpool, so they had this idea of selling pies. It started from there.”

Hannah Whittle is getting ready to open the new bakery

Hannah and Grace, who are 27, initially sold pies for customers to take away, before buying a van and offering deliveries.

The business proved to be popular and they continued well after lockdown, selling pies, pasties and cakes from a wallpaper table in the unit next to Galloway’s.

They followed the same family recipes and Wiganers fell in love with the pies once again, with long queues building up at the unit.

Unable to expand further, a decision was made to ask Galloway’s to leave the shop so the sisters could move their business there.

They have gutted the building and carried out a full refurbishment, with the Whittle’s Pies sign placed outside on Thursday just in time for the grand opening.

Five members of staff have been employed.

Hundreds of people have been commenting on the shop’s Facebook page as they eagerly await it opening its doors.