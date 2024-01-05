Twin sisters continue family tradition as they open pie shop in Wigan
Hannah and Grace Whittle are reviving a family tradition by opening the doors to Whittle’s Pies at 9am on Saturday.
The business was set up by their great-grandfather in Scholes many years ago, before moving to Tunstall Lane, Pemberton.
Harry Whittle – the twins’ grandfather – took over the shop and his son David Whittle – their father – ran it until around 14 years ago, when he decided to change careers.
He rented the shop to Galloway’s, but retained a unit to store his machinery in case it was needed one day.
And it was the coronavirus pandemic that led to the machinery being used again.
David said: “During lockdown, both of my daughters lost their jobs because they were working in bars in Liverpool, so they had this idea of selling pies. It started from there.”
Hannah and Grace, who are 27, initially sold pies for customers to take away, before buying a van and offering deliveries.
The business proved to be popular and they continued well after lockdown, selling pies, pasties and cakes from a wallpaper table in the unit next to Galloway’s.
They followed the same family recipes and Wiganers fell in love with the pies once again, with long queues building up at the unit.
Unable to expand further, a decision was made to ask Galloway’s to leave the shop so the sisters could move their business there.
They have gutted the building and carried out a full refurbishment, with the Whittle’s Pies sign placed outside on Thursday just in time for the grand opening.
Five members of staff have been employed.
Hundreds of people have been commenting on the shop’s Facebook page as they eagerly await it opening its doors.
David said: “It’s great that it’s coming back. There are lots of customers commenting on the page. They remember my dad and the products he sold. They are all raving about the pies being as good now as they were then.”