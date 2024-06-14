Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An uproarious play about amateur dramatics takes to the Wigan stage next month.

A hard up theatre group who use a barn for rehearsals and hope that the talents of a faded Hollywood star will bail them out with a performance of King Lear is the plot of A Bunch of Amateurs: Wigan Little Theatre’s latest production.

It’s written by Ian Hislop, a writer and broadcaster who has been editor of Private Eye, and Nick Newman, a cartoonist and newspaper columnist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Dawson will direct A Bunch of Amateurs

The two have written for Spitting Image and collaborated on Wipers Times, the true story of a satirical newspaper published from the front during the First World War.

Director Paul Dawson who takes on this very funny play has been a part of WLT for many years, on the stage in drama, comedy and musicals such as When we were married, Funny Money, My Boy Jack, Witches of Eastwick and Calander Girls also directed Our Day Out, Seasons Greetings and Wait Until Dark, and off stage serving as a trustee, chairman, stage and front of house manager and much more.

Paul said: “I’m very pleased to be directing this play, the title of which is not in any way a description of those involved!

"In fact, I feel proud to working with some of WLT’s most popular ‘old hands’ as well as some great new talent who are making their mark on our audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure people are going to love seeing this production of the Hislop/Newman play being brought to life, with some hugely skilful performances by a cast who’ve worked so hard.

"Together we’ve had some great fun during rehearsals and I appreciate their hard work, as well as that of the backstage and tech crew who also add so much to a successful run.”

The play was made into a successful film in 2008 starring Burt Reynolds with a cameo role from Wigan actress Kelly Price.