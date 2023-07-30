Historian joins campaign to save iconic Wigan church spire with reprinting of popular book

Stan Aspinall has written a number of books focused on the history of Standish and the Standish family.

A new print run of 100 books of his latest title A Century of Change, Standish 1901-2001 aims to raise funds for the spire appeal at St Wilfrid’s Church.

It can be bought, along with another one of Stan’s books, for £10 with all profits going towards the £400,000 renovation project.

Historian Stan Aspinall

Stan was born and brought up in Church Street, in the shadow of the spire of St Wilfrid’s Church, and used to be the deputy headteacher at Standish High School.

He jumped at the chance to help the campaign to save it.

Stan said: “The spire is iconic to everyone who lives in this area. It can be seen for miles around and is, in many ways, the symbol of Standish itself.

"I was only too pleased to be able to help the appeal. A number of people have asked if my latest book could be reprinted and this was the ideal opportunity to do just that.”

In the book, Stan uses photographs, historic information and family memories to piece together the story of Standish over 100 years, all brought to life through the eyes of the people who lived in the village.

Across 135 pages and using the archive of the late Keith “Mr Standish” Douglas, Stan tells stories of the village’s characters, crimes, shops and tragedies throughout the 20th Century, as it transitioned from a a quiet mining village to a commuter community.

The book comes with a free copy of The Loyal Owls, The Story of William and Ralph Standish 1660-1720 – Stan’s history of two important members of the Standish family.

The Reverend Andrew Holliday, rector of St Wilfrid’s Church, said: “We are really grateful to Stan for donating profits from his book to the spire appeal. The history of Standish is so fascinating and Stan tells the story so well in his book.

"I am sure it will sell out quickly and add to the spire appeal, which has already received some very generous donations from people who want to help us preserve our wonderful building.”

The Save Standish Spire campaign will pay for repairs both inside and outside the 130ft spire, including fixing the broken church clock.

The spire – surmounted by a weather vane in the form of the Standish family crest, the owl and the rat – sits on top of a tower which houses a peal of eight bells rung to mark many notable events, from the Jacobite defeat in Preston in 1715 to the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

Stan’s books can be purchased at St Wilfrid’s parish office, which is open from Monday to Friday between 10am and noon, or at Standish Library.

