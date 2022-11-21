Park Lane Chapel, next to the Park Pub at Land Gate, is opening its doors from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, November 26 for the event with the promise of “lots of lovely Christmas bargains to be had.”

There will be various stalls selling cakes, books, gifts, raffles, refreshments tea, coffee and bacon barms.

Park Lane Chapel, Bryn'

There is free admission and free car parking.

Parishioner Susan Naylor said: “It is a Christmas event not to be missed.

"And anyone popping in will also get a chance to look around our beautiful chapel which will still be displaying the hand knitted and crocheted poppy fall.”