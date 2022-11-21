News you can trust since 1853
Historic Wigan chapel to host its annual Christmas fair

One of Wigan’s oldest buildings is to host its annual Christmas fair.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Park Lane Chapel, next to the Park Pub at Land Gate, is opening its doors from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, November 26 for the event with the promise of “lots of lovely Christmas bargains to be had.”

There will be various stalls selling cakes, books, gifts, raffles, refreshments tea, coffee and bacon barms.

Park Lane Chapel, Bryn'

There is free admission and free car parking.

Parishioner Susan Naylor said: “It is a Christmas event not to be missed.

"And anyone popping in will also get a chance to look around our beautiful chapel which will still be displaying the hand knitted and crocheted poppy fall.”

The chapel, off Wigan Road, dates back to the 17th century.

