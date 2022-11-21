Historic Wigan chapel to host its annual Christmas fair
One of Wigan’s oldest buildings is to host its annual Christmas fair.
By Charles Graham
Park Lane Chapel, next to the Park Pub at Land Gate, is opening its doors from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, November 26 for the event with the promise of “lots of lovely Christmas bargains to be had.”
There will be various stalls selling cakes, books, gifts, raffles, refreshments tea, coffee and bacon barms.
There is free admission and free car parking.
Parishioner Susan Naylor said: “It is a Christmas event not to be missed.