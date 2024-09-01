Historic Wigan chapel to host table top and heritage display
A venerable Wigan place of worship is opening its doors for a table top and heritage display.
Park Lane Chapel at Bryn dates back to 1697 and so organisers of the event are suggesting that an extra incentive to attend will be a tour of the historic premises which are next to the Park pub, Land Gate.
It takes place on Saturday September 7 between 10am and 1pm.
A chapel spokeswoman said: “There will be lots of lovely bargains to be had because we have various stalls, plus a raffle, books, photo displays, old documents, school registers and refreshments.
“There is free admission and free car parking and calling in will also give visitors a chance to look around our beautiful chapel.”
