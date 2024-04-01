Historic Wigan church to hold fund-raising book sales
A new chapter in maintaining an historic Wigan building begins with a series of April book sales.
Park Lane Unitarian Chapel on Wigan Road at Bryn dates back to the 17th century and its congregation are always looking for ways to fund its upkeep.
The latest idea is to hold a series of fund-raising book sales.
They will take place on Thursday April 4, Monday April 8 and Thursday April 11 and run from 10am to noon on each occasion.
There will be free parking and there will be the usual bonus of being able to take a tour of the venerable building.
