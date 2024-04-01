Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Park Lane Unitarian Chapel on Wigan Road at Bryn dates back to the 17th century and its congregation are always looking for ways to fund its upkeep.

The latest idea is to hold a series of fund-raising book sales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park Lane Chapel at Bryn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will take place on Thursday April 4, Monday April 8 and Thursday April 11 and run from 10am to noon on each occasion.