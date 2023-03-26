Hits from some of the greatest shows on earth are coming to the Wigan stage

Wigan Musical Theatre Group will be presenting an ambitious and highly entertaining programme titled Musical Dreams at St Michael’s Parish Hall, Swinley, for three nights running.

There will be songs from global hit shows including Annie, Oliver!, The King and I, Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Music from The King and I will feature in the concert

A spokeswoman said: “We are very excited to be presenting this musical revue with very popular tunes.

"Many of the most popular musicals of all time feature and we are certain there will be plenty of audience favourites.

Musical Dreams runs from Wednesday to Friday, April 26 to 28 with each performance given at 7.30pm.