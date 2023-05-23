Holly's Hearts vs Angels United: hundreds enjoy charity football match in memory of children

There were goals galore as two football teams took to the pitch to raise money in memory of much-loved children.

A team of players representing Holly’s Hearts – the charity set up in honour of brave five-year-old Holly Prince – went up against grieving dads from Angels United, which supports fathers who have lost a child.

More than 300 people turned out in glorious sunshine to watch the match at Atherton Town’s Butler Park on Sunday.

There was a minute’s silence before the game and Mark Prince – Holly’s dad and first team manager at Atherton Town – lit a pink flare in memory of his daughter, while Angels United’s Shaun Mitchell lit a blue flare for his son Blake.

There was plenty of action on the pitch, as Holly’s Hearts took the victory with a 9-1 win over Angels United.

Mark scored the first goal of the match for Holly’s Hearts, before switching teams at half-time.

Off the pitch, the crowds could enjoy plenty of other attractions, including a bouncy castle, barbecue, music and ice cream.

The event raised more than £2,000, which will be shared between Holly’s Hearts and Angels United.

Holly’s Hearts was set up in honour of Hindley Green Primary School pupil Holly, who was born with Bloom syndrome, an extremely rare genetic disorder which put her at greater risk of getting cancer.

She died in April last year after being diagnosed with the disease three times.

Her parents Jenny and Mark are now raising money for other children battling cancer.

Upcoming fund-raisers include Mark’s brother organising a bike ride from Leigh to Old Trafford on July 1 and a summer fair and family fun day on July 16.

