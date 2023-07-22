Homelessness charity receives bumper donation of 2,000 toilet rolls
Essity, which makes Cushelle and Plenty products at Tawd Paper Mill in Skelmersdale, gave 2,000 toilet rolls to Chorley Help The Homeless.
Set up in 1995, the organisation provides emergency support including food parcels, hot meals and advice for people experiencing homelessness or other crisis situations.
Mark Jackson, from Essity, said: “We were very happy to help such an important local charity with our donation.
"Each year Essity donates over 2.2 million hygiene products to charities around the UK and we understand how important it is for food parcels to also include essential hygiene items.”
Charity trustee Lucy Perkins said: “We are so pleased with the donation from Essity. We can never have too much toilet roll and are always looking for ways to keep the charity's shopping bill down.”