Horror as firework lands in crowd and causes several injuries at Haigh display

A firework landed in a crowd of people and caused a number of injuries in a terrifying incident at a well-known Wigan landmark.

The horrific moment happened when a single firework failed to go off correctly during the display at Haigh Woodland Park on Sunday afternoon and instead landed in the courtyard where a packed audience was enjoying the spectacle.

A number of people were treated for injuries by first aiders, though thankfully none are thought to have been seriously hurt.

Haigh Woodland Park has put out a statement on social media saying sorry for what it called a freak incident.

The statement read: "During Sunday night's firework display, a single firework failed to go off in the air and landed in the Courtyard area.

"Several people have been treated for minor, superficial injuries by first aiders on site.

"The display was executed by an external, highly experienced company who work with Haigh Woodland Park event staff to plan the event.

"We would like to apologise to our guests and assure everyone this is a freak accident and we take the safety of our patrons very seriously."

The fireworks were the culmination of a festive afternoon of activities at the popular outdoor location which also included the switch-on of the Haigh Christmas tree lights.

Shocked Wiganers took to social media to speak about the scary moment, with those who escaped injury describing being shaken by the incident.

One person told Wigan Today: "The display was between the cafe and the playground. Crowds were inside the courtyard to see the lights being turned on the tree.

"The firework went up then came back down and exploded in the crowd outside the bakers.

"There was then a stampede of people trying to get out and screaming."