Hospice funds boosted by Wigan choir that invited folk to hear dress rehearsal

A choir that was forced to cancel its Christmas show still managed to boost a good cause’s coffers after inviting the public to its dress rehearsal.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Wigan and Leigh Hospice is £553.30 better off thanks to the generosity of Voices in Harmony and its loyal followers who took part in a hastily arranged Plan B performance in December.

The singers had been due to give a programme of hits from the shows, carols and other festive favourites but, due to unforeseen circumstances, that event had to be axed.

Voices in Harmony members hand over their cheque to Wigan and Leigh HospiceVoices in Harmony members hand over their cheque to Wigan and Leigh Hospice
Voices in Harmony members hand over their cheque to Wigan and Leigh Hospice
However, organisers didn’t want weeks of practice to go to waste and so instead urged folk to hear them at what was meant to be their final practice.

A Lead Into Christmas featured four-part harmony pieces, solos and duets at the choir’s usual rehearsal venue, St Elizabeth’s Church Hall in Aspull, with audience members not charged an admission fee but asked to make donations to the hospice which has been struggling financially of late.

