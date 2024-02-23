Hospice funds boosted by Wigan choir that invited folk to hear dress rehearsal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wigan and Leigh Hospice is £553.30 better off thanks to the generosity of Voices in Harmony and its loyal followers who took part in a hastily arranged Plan B performance in December.
The singers had been due to give a programme of hits from the shows, carols and other festive favourites but, due to unforeseen circumstances, that event had to be axed.
However, organisers didn’t want weeks of practice to go to waste and so instead urged folk to hear them at what was meant to be their final practice.
A Lead Into Christmas featured four-part harmony pieces, solos and duets at the choir’s usual rehearsal venue, St Elizabeth’s Church Hall in Aspull, with audience members not charged an admission fee but asked to make donations to the hospice which has been struggling financially of late.