Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan and Leigh Hospice is £553.30 better off thanks to the generosity of Voices in Harmony and its loyal followers who took part in a hastily arranged Plan B performance in December.

The singers had been due to give a programme of hits from the shows, carols and other festive favourites but, due to unforeseen circumstances, that event had to be axed.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Voices in Harmony members hand over their cheque to Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, organisers didn’t want weeks of practice to go to waste and so instead urged folk to hear them at what was meant to be their final practice.