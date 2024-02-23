Greater Manchester to trial new safety cameras aimed at catching motoring offenders

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The kit is mounted to a vehicle or trailer and has multiple cameras giving differing views of drivers and passengers.

The National Highways trial launched in 2021, when motorists spotted driving without seatbelts or on the phone by police using the technology were sent warning letters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new mobile cameras which can detect unsafe driving behaviour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research shows people are four times more likely to be in a crash if they use their phone while driving and twice as likely to die in a crash if they do not wear a seatbelt.

The research is now being extended to work with more police forces, to learn more about how the technology could work on National Highways roads and inform a possible roll-out nationwide.