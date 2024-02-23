Greater Manchester to trial new safety cameras aimed at catching motoring offenders
The kit is mounted to a vehicle or trailer and has multiple cameras giving differing views of drivers and passengers.
The National Highways trial launched in 2021, when motorists spotted driving without seatbelts or on the phone by police using the technology were sent warning letters.
Research shows people are four times more likely to be in a crash if they use their phone while driving and twice as likely to die in a crash if they do not wear a seatbelt.
The research is now being extended to work with more police forces, to learn more about how the technology could work on National Highways roads and inform a possible roll-out nationwide.
There are plans for the technology to be fixed to gantries for the first time, giving an unobscured view of all lanes.