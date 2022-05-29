How a Wigan businessman is bringing a community together to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee

However, in commemoration of Her Majesty The Queen’s 70-year reign, the township of Standish is providing everyone from far and wide with the chance to party like their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents did before them.

Backed by Martin Ainscough CBE, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester, this once-in-a-lifetime event will include a beacon lighting, carnival procession, vintage car show, funfair and food festival.

Queen Elizabeth II

A special time for Mr Ainscough, this year also marks a very special birthday for him, as he shares his birth year with that of Her Majesty’s coronation; in short, it is a monumental moment in time for both him and his community.

Bringing together both businesses and groups from the local area, the fete will run from June 2 to 5, taking place at Thompson House Farm.

Mr Ainscough said: “I hope this is a moment of great connection for Standish itself, a weekend in which we can all appreciate the incredible community we have and come together to improve it even further.”

Kick-starting the celebrations is the lighting of a Community Beacon, taking place on Thursday June 2 from 7pm.

Martin Ainscough

The beacon itself is symbolic of the Platinum Jubilee Beacons that will also be lit throughout the UK and around the world in Overseas Territories, making it a very special event for Standish.

Organised by community charity My Life, the event will be the first carnival parade to take place in Standish for over 30 years, coinciding with the charity's 10th Anniversary.

Charity founder Caroline Tomlinson describes the plans as “really important - not only because they will bring Standish together, but because they shine a light on why community is so important.”

Providing unique opportunities for young people with disabilities and their families, My Life has successfully supported an emerging generation with everything from a sports village through to a further education college to ensure that everyone can access equal opportunities and quality of living.

In recognition of My Life’s continued compassionate work, and in celebration of this unique event, the High Sheriff recently made a generous donation, only adding to the feelgood factor of these exciting festivities.