But amid all these life changes, maintaining one key constant can make all the difference: friendship.

One group of friends who can prove this to be true is Standish’s very own ‘Golden Girls’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Scholes, Pamela Wolstenholme and Rita Cunliffe – aged 82, 80 and 88 respectively - tell the tale of their own flourishing friendship that began the moment they met at McCarthy Stone’s Brideoake Court, a Retirement Living development, where they say they’ve discovered ‘a new lease of life’.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Scholes (left) Pam Wolstenholme (middle) Rita Cunliffe (right)

Joint at the hip, the trio enjoy going out for lunches and dinners, but it is each other’s company that they value most.

Rita said: “It’s not very often that we’re ever apart. We can chat for hours on end without ever getting bored - the time simply flies when we’re together.

“We love going out, but just being in each other’s company is enough for us all. We’ve all become incredibly close and it’s such a lovely feeling.”

Their special friendship, which has blossomed in the short space of a year, forms part of the thriving community of like-minded people at Brideoake Court on Wellington Place.

Pam, who moved from Bolton to be nearer her daughter said: “We’ve always felt so comfortable with one another.

"As soon as we met, we felt an instant connection.

“Brideoake Court is such a fantastic place to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s a great sense of community spirit and camaraderie, whereby we all do our bit to take care of one another.

"Whether that’s checking in when someone is feeling under the weather, attending doctors’ appointments together, or providing a lift if someone is unable to drive, we can always rely on each other.

“My apartment is beautiful, and the layout is fantastic.

"It’s got a real wow-factor to it!”

This strong sense of community can be felt across every McCarthy Stone development, making it the perfect setting for retirees to enjoy a fulfilling and independent retirement.

Pam added: “One of the things I love most about Brideoake Court is that it offers the best of both worlds, meaning you can be involved in as much or as little as you like.

"I was worried I’d be quite lonely when I first moved here, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“There’s always something to do. Gemma, our lovely House Manager hosts a number of exciting events, from cheese and wine evenings to a Wimbledon-themed afternoon with strawberries and cream. I’m so thrilled to call it home.”

Describing the move to Brideoake Court as ‘the making of her’, Anne says she has found a new lease of life in her golden years.

She said: “The move has done me a world of good.

"It’s so handy having everything on site or nearby, not to mention that my social life is better than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My own family are even jealous, as they can rarely get hold of me, as I’m always out and about.

“I live with my dog, Ollie.

"He’s such an important part of my life and everyone here loves him too, – he’s the centre of attention.”

More time to enjoy doing the things they love is just one of the many perks that Anne, Pam and Rita have benefitted from as a result of their decision to downsize.

Situated just off the high street, Brideoake Court is ideally located to take advantage of all the local delights, including several eateries, boutiques and international food houses.

Rita said: “The location is simply perfect. We have everything we need right on our doorstep, including a great bus and taxi service, as well as a host of lovely shops. I’ve even given up driving because of how convenient it is. Without a doubt, this is the best move I have ever made.”

However, it’s not just a common love for Brideoake Court – and a blossoming friendship – that these lovely ladies share. They even share a birthday, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reminiscing about one of her fondest memories with Pam and Rita, Anne added: “We recently hosted a joint birthday party at the development, where we enjoyed a glass of wine and a delicious food spread.

"I encouraged everyone to come along and sample some haggis, as many had never tried it before, and now they want me to do it every year!”