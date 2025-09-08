It’s shaping up to be one of those “David v Goliath” battles, or so it would seem.

The “David” is the residents who feel aggrieved by the approval of a planning application that has resulted in 60ft-high structures resembling a “cruise liner” towering over their homes in Tyldesley.

The “Goliath” is the landowner PLP – Peel Land and Property – which got planning approval for four warehouses on 30 acres of land backing onto homes on the Henfold Estate and others on the opposite side on streets including Thistle Croft.

Nearby is Garrett Hall Primary School, which has a hub where children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are accommodated.

Tyldesley residents John and Jackie Peters, Steve Retford, Craig Davies, Jo Gerrard and Hazel White with the warehousing structures in the background

That the site where the warehouses are under construction, known as Astley Business Park, was always destined to be an employment area is not in dispute. The land is not green belt.

However, according to a report to Wigan’s planning committee at its meeting on June 11, 2024, the land was dissected by a number of public footpaths.

PLP’s proposal was for the development of warehouses for general industrial use and for storage and distribution.

The giant warehouses overlooking homes in Tyldesley

There would be four buildings totalling 350,000 sq ft, which would have a maximum height of 60ft.

“As is typical of large-scale warehouses within these planning use classes, the buildings would be available for use 24 hours a day,” the report said.

It spoke of a landscaping scheme which includes “bunds” (embankments) running across the northern and eastern boundaries and a section along the western boundary.

New areas of hedges, trees and low planting were proposed at the centre of the site.

The four public footpaths would need to be diverted. Vehicle access would be from Astley Park Way.

The report said 70 representations objecting the proposals were submitted to Wigan’s planners.

However, the newly formed Astley and Mosley Common Warehouse Action Group claims there were actually more than 90 objections.

Those objections cited significant harm to the character and appearance of the surrounding area; the impact on highway congestion in the local area; noise and light pollution; the impact on air quality, and that 24-hour use will have “a devastating effect on local residents”.

And the most contentious one – the devaluation of local houses. In planning law, councils are not allowed to take this into consideration when determining whether to grant planning consent.

Try telling that to the members of the action group, where a number of residents revealed house sales had fallen through once potential buyers and local estate agents saw the beginnings of the new warehouses.

All members of the planning committee apart from two – Couns James Fish and Stuart Gerrard – voted in favour of accepting the planning officers’ recommendations to approve the application, subject to a contribution from Peel of £15,000 for highways and £199,332 for “biodiversity enhancement” at Bedford Colliery.

To make matters worse, some residents were encouraged to buy their homes under Wigan Council’s shared ownership scheme – the very organisation that made the decision which they claim has made their properties impossible to sell.

Among options being explored is to force a judicial review to get the planning application reversed and building stopped. This would require a law firm to offer pro bono assistance and it is accepted this would be unprecedented.

Sandra Mehta, 62, and husband Jay, 59, cannot sell the home on Thistle Croft which they bought seven years ago as it backed onto a green field.

After putting their home on the market for £425,000 they got no interest, dropping it to £400,000.

“Once construction started, it dropped in value again to £330,000,” said Sandra. “In the end, we stopped trying to sell it. We were hoping to move to move to Biddulph in Cheshire, but that dream has ended.”

Marta and Maciej Surdyk, aged 35 and 38, bought their three-bed detached house on Thistle Croft for £350,000.

“If we tried to sell it now, there would be no chance of us getting anywhere near that,” said Marta.

The couple have two children, one of whom has been diagnosed with autism and who has an EHCP (educational and health care plan). He attends Garrett Hall’s SEND unit. Their other young child is also suspected to have autism.

Marta said: “I am terrified of these warehouses working 24/7. My children are very sensitive to noise and disruption.

“This was a horrendous decision by the planning committee. I don’t understand how they could justify it.”

She added: “When we bought the house in 2018, I was fully aware that this is an investment area. I absolutely understand that. However, the decision to build such a monstrosity is beyond my comprehension.

“The people working for Wigan Council seem to be completely lacking a moral backbone and any imagination as to how this decision is affecting people’s lives.”

Worsley and Eccles MP Michael Wheeler, who represents the area, is “amazed” the plan got approved.

“I wasn’t the MP at the time,” he said. “The impact this is having on local residents is clear for all to see and it’s not a small impact, it is a significantly negative impact.

“I’ve spoken to lots of the residents and I’ve been to their meetings. My focus is to ensure that the mitigation and everything that was attached to that planning approval is actually put in place. That there’s a plan for the long-term operation of the site that doesn’t ruin their lives, and finding any other avenue that we can pursue that supports them.”

Aiden Thatcher, the council’s director of place, said: “This planning application went through our planning consultation and committee process.

“The final plans include landscaping which will help to screen and soften the appearance, and mitigate the impact on nearby properties.

“We will continue to monitor the site throughout construction, ensuring this development bringing new jobs and investment to the area is delivered properly.”

PLP has been contacted for comment.