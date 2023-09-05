Huge donation made to Wigan hospital ward which helped save tot's life

Watch more videos on Shots!

Dominique Shrubb donated a total of £2,792 to Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s (WWL) Paediatric A&E and Rainbow Ward after completing a 100-mile hike over four days (the equivalent of going over the height of Mount Everest) followed by a 20-mile dragon boat paddle spanning the length of Lake Windermere back in June.

Together with his partner, Sarah Winstanley, Dominique decided to raise money for WWL after their son, Harry was rushed to Wigan infirmary at just four days old after he became unresponsive at home.

Dominique, far left, Sarah and Harry, front right thanking the staff at Wigan Infirmary's Rainbow Ward

The couple, who live in Shevington, were told was he extremally poorly and his body was shutting down, taking a team of people five hours to stabilise him.

Harry was then transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool with a suspected heart problem.

During a recent visit to Rainbow Ward, Dominque spoke on why he decided to raise funds.

He said: “Sarah and I are both incredibly grateful to all the staff at WWL who helped to save Harry’s life.

Harry Shrubb underwent heart surgery at eight days old

“Whilst Harry was under the care of the team of doctors and nurses on the ward, it was explained to us that had we arrived just minutes later they would not have been able to keep Harry alive.

“The team on Rainbow Ward do some amazing work, caring for children like Harry on a daily basis. Sarah and I would like to say a massive thank you to all the staff who cared for Harry and hope that the donation will help to make a difference.”

After being transferred to Alder Hey, Harry was taken into critical care where it was confirmed he had a problem with his heart and underwent an eight-hour operation at just eight days old and has since made a brilliant recovery.

Ward Manager on Rainbow Ward Heather Dineley said: “Myself and the team on Rainbow Ward work tirelessly every day to provide an excellent standard of care for children like Harry.

“It is amazing to see that Harry has made an amazing recovery since being admitted to Rainbow Ward and we would all like to thank Dominique and Sarah for their generous donation.