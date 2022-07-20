In May 2021, the Government launched its Debt Respite Scheme which saw people unable to pay debts become eligible for a "breathing space”, so creditors cannot pursue legal action while they sort their finances out.

There are two types of breathing space – a "standard" one, which gives legal protection from debt collection for up to 60 days, and one for those undergoing treatment for a mental health crisis.

Data from the Government's Insolvency Service shows 368 people were given a breathing space in Wigan between May 2021 and April this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Help is available for people with problem debt

This means 14.1 were started for every 10,000 people.

Breathing spaces can only be granted by an organisation that gives advice and support on debt, such as StepChange, a debt charity responsible for two-thirds of all breathing spaces.

Sue Anderson, head of media at the charity, said while there were "lessons to learn" from the first year of the scheme, it had broadly been a success.

However, she warned that inflation was pushing more people into debt.

“The steep rise in the cost of living has increased the risk of falling into problem debt – more acutely for financially vulnerable households, with StepChange data showing that the cost of living is now the second most commonly cited reason for debt among new clients, up from the sixth most common in 2021," she added.

Across England and Wales, nearly 64,000 breathing spaces were granted in the year to the end of April – including more than 1,000 for people undergoing a mental health crisis. They included 10,111 across the North West.

Citizens Advice administered a further 15 per cent of breathing spaces.

It recommends people check whether their debts are covered by the scheme, and that they talk to its advisers to discuss their options.

A Treasury spokesman said: “We are proud of the breathing space scheme which has supported over 63,000 people in problem debt – helping to get their finances back under control.