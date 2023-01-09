Hundreds of homes and businesses hit by power cut in Wigan township
Hundreds of homes and businesses across Wigan were left without power due to a damaged cable.
By Sian Jones
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 2:51pm
The electricity supply to 762 properties in Shevington was lost at around midday today (January 9)
Thankfully it was restored before 1pm.
However, around 38 homes on Beech Hill Avenue in Wigan have now seen their electricity supply cut off.
Engineers are currently on site and hope to have power restored to any affected properties by 3pm this afternoon.
Those who require additional support should call Electricity North West on 105.