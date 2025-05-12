Hunt for owner of snake found in Leigh home
An appeal has been made to find the owner of an exotic pet that found its way into a Wigan borough home.
The black, orange and white snake – identified on social media as a California mountain kingsnake and not venomous, thankfully – was found at an address in Westleigh yesterday (Sunday May 11).
"It was in my house in Westleigh. It's safe in a friend's home who's got the right equipment for snakes.
"Get in touch if it's yours.”
Several readers voiced relief that it wasn’t they who had found the reptile and another member of the public offered to take it in if the rightful owner couldn't be found.
At the time of publication there was a suggestion that it belonged to a family not living far from the home where it was found.