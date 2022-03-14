Hunt for exceptional dancers and drummers comes to Wigan

A carnival crew is searching for Wigan’s brightest talent to take part in one of the biggest street celebrations this century.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:11 pm

Global Grooves is looking for two exceptional dancers and a number of accomplished drummers from the borough to join a 200-strong cast to perform in front of a global audience for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant.It is also looking for trainee puppeteers and volunteer carnival crew and makers for the run-up to the celebration, which takes place in London on Sunday June 5.

The only northern group selected to feature at the celebration, Global Grooves will present a colourful carnival-influenced spectacle called A Sharing of Gifts.Dancers must be 16+ years and have some dance or movement experience. Drummers, aged 14 to 25, need to be experienced percussionists in any style.Travel to and from rehearsals in Mossley, Tameside, and the final performance will be arranged and costs covered.Applications are via the Global Grooves website by a March 24 deadline.

Global Grooves

