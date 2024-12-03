In pictures: 106 Christmas trees glow brightly at Wigan and Leigh Hospice's Light for a Life ceremony

Wigan and Leigh Hospice held its annual Light for a Life ceremony, where Christmas tree lights were switched on in memory of people who had died.

Among those remembered was Nick Haylett, who got married at the hospice last year after being diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer.

His wife Lucy and their children Thomas, 18, and Ava, 10, dedicated a light to him.

There were performances by Old Hall Brass Band, based in Appley Bridge, and Quest Trust schools’ children’s choir.

The Reverend David Hamlett and Wigan’s mayor Coun Debbie Parkinson spoke at the service, alongside the hospice’s chief executive Jo Carby.

Visitors could stroll through the gardens at the hospice’s site in Hindley and see the 106 Christmas trees which have been planted and sponsored by those who have lost a loved one and by local businesses.

2 . Light for a Life Jo Carby, Wigan and Leigh Hospice's chief executive Photo: Submitted Photo Sales