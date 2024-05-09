In pictures: Cancer Research UK's Race for Life sees hundreds of people running and walking at Wigan park

The popular annual event saw more than 450 men, women and children gather at Haigh Woodland Park on Wednesday evening.

Many people wore pink, including T-shirts, tutus and hats, while some participants pinned poignant signs to their backs with messages honouring the loved ones who had inspired them to take part.

After a group warm-up, the event was officially started by Appley Bridge mum and breast cancer survivor Caeryn Collins.

People then streamed across the start line to take on either a 3km or 5km course, cheered on by their supporters.

Everyone was given a medal as they finished the event, recognising their hard work.

Thousands of pounds was raised for Cancer Research UK, which will be used to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

A Race for Life event will also take place at Haydock Park Racecourse on Sunday, June 30, with 3km, 5km and 10km courses available. Sign up at raceforlife.org.

1 . Race for Life Fund-raisers dressed in pink for Cancer Research UK's Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Race for Life Cancer survivor Caeryn Collins gets ready to start the event Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales