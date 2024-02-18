Wigan running club members to take on Race for Life with mum in remission from breast cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caeryn Collins, 52, was the third member of her family to be diagnosed with breast cancer when she found a lump in August 2022.

Her sister Alison, 61, was successfully treated in 2013 and her mum Irene died from secondary breast cancer in 2021, aged 78.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following treatment, Caeryn is now in remission and is reuniting with her running club friends to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Haigh Woodland Park.

Caeryn Collins

Members of Appley Bridge Ladies Running Group took part in last year’s event as a tribute to Caeryn, who was going through treatment at the time.

The mum-of-three went along to cheer them on and ended up completing the route herself.

Caeryn, from Appley Bridge said: “When my running club crew said they were doing Race for Life for me, I can’t tell you how special that made me feel. I can’t even describe the power in something like that. And that is what takes you through the next part of your journey.

Caeryn Collins, centre, with her clubmates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was three weeks after my surgery and I went to support them. It was so lovely to see people I’d not seen in a while. And then I just thought I could do a bit, so I started walking and then running, and then I just carried on.

"There’s something special about Race for Life, it’s the wave of positivity and joy there. It’s just lovely.”

Due to the family history of breast cancer, Caeryn has annual mammograms and had received a clear result just four months before finding a lump in her left breast.

After visiting her GP, she was referred for a scan and biopsy and was diagnosed with HER2 positive breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caeryn’s treatment included chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery to remove the lump. She also received targeted therapy drug Herceptin for six months as part of a clinical trial funded by Cancer Research UK.

Now in remission, Caeryn, who recently became a grandma, has regular check-ups to make sure the cancer has not returned.

The life and business coach said: “I just happened to be checking again in the August after my clear mammogram in the April and that’s when I found a lump, so it really is important to check on a regular basis and I can’t stress that enough.

“When I was diagnosed, I just went out there with a really positive mindset that this wasn’t going to take me down. It didn’t stand a chance against me. I always say you must find the joy in every day and that was the attitude I took into every part of my treatment. That positivity helped me through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Caeryn and her running group have been chosen to launch Wigan’s Race for Life, taking place on Wednesday, May 8. Participants can choose whether to follow a 3km or 5km route through Haigh Woodland Park.

Caeryn, who also runs a uniform clothing company, said: “Celebrating people’s lives is such a lovely thing to do. When I look back at my mum, my first thought isn’t to be sad that she’s not here, but to be grateful for all the amazing memories. I can imagine my mum at the side at Race for Life cheering me on, and if she was here that’s exactly where she’d be.

“I can’t wait to do Race for Life this year with my running club altogether. But I’m not doing it for me this year, I’m doing it for everyone else going through their journey right now. I hope I can share some of that positivity by doing the Race for Life.”

Jemma Humphreys, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North West, said: “We are grateful to Caeryn and her running club for their support and know her story will make an impact on everyone who hears it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Wigan and beyond to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone, and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and to treasure that moment of crossing the finish line.

“Whether people are living with cancer, or taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with the disease, or maybe they are in it for the medals or just for the fun of fund-raising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10m people have taken part in Race for Life. It is the UK’s biggest fund-raising event series and raised £33m in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money raised by Race for Life has helped develop radiotherapy, which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year, while Cancer Research UK-funded scientists led the development of the human papillomavirus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK.