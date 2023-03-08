IN PICTURES: Cubs create cardboard shelters and run soup kitchen at sleepover

Cubs swapped their cosy beds for cardboard as they held a special sleepover to learn about homelessness.

Members of the 5th Tyldesley Cubs were only allowed to take a sleeping bag, roll mat, pillow and cardboard along to the Lilford district’s headquarters for the “cardboard city” sleepover.

They created their own cardboard shelters, ran a soup kitchen and heard from staff and volunteers at The Brick and Homeless Aid UK about their work.

It was part of their work learning about homelessness, which previously saw youngsters volunteer at Atherton and Leigh Foodbank.

The cost of the sleepover was £10 each, with half of the money given to The Brick and any sponsor money collected divided equally between the charity and the 5th Tyldesley Scouts.

1 . Cubs create cardboard city for sleepover . Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Cubs create cardboard city for sleepover . Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Cubs create cardboard city for sleepover . Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Cubs create cardboard city for sleepover . Photo: Submitted Photo Sales