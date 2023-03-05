Cub Scouts help to pack bags while volunteering at Wigan borough food bank
Caring Cub Scouts working to tackle homelessness spent time volunteering at a food bank.
Seven Cubs from the 5th Tyldesley Scout group volunteered with Atherton and Leigh Foodbank, helping volunteers to pack bags for people in crisis.
The food parcels contained nutritionally-balanced emergency food for three days, essential non-food items like toiletries and hygiene products and fresh food such as bread and vegetables.
Cub Scout leader David Simpson said: “The Cubs worked really hard and did an absolutely fantastic job.
"The Cubs volunteered at the food bank because we wanted them to see first-hand how the food they donate is distributed and how a food bank works.
"Volunteering at the food bank also counts towards the Cubs' community impact staged badge, which they are currently working on.
"As a Cub pack, we have decided to take action on ending homelessness.
"Our aim is for Cubs to enhance their understanding of the many factors that contribute to homelessness and show them how they can help end the problem for good.”
The Cubs have already spoken about homelessness and played a game of Would You rather? in which they had to decide what they would do in tricky scenarios and think about the impossible choices many homeless people face.
Their next task will be a cardboard city sleepover, where they will make cardboard shelters to sleep in and run a soup kitchen.
Volunteers from The Brick and Homeless Aid UK will speak about their work and proceeds from the event will go to The Brick and the 5th Tyldesley Scouts.