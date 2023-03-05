Cub Scouts help to pack bags while volunteering at Wigan borough food bank

Seven Cubs from the 5th Tyldesley Scout group volunteered with Atherton and Leigh Foodbank, helping volunteers to pack bags for people in crisis.

The food parcels contained nutritionally-balanced emergency food for three days, essential non-food items like toiletries and hygiene products and fresh food such as bread and vegetables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cub Scouts Josh and Oliver Seddon, seven, with leader David Simpson

Cub Scout leader David Simpson said: “The Cubs worked really hard and did an absolutely fantastic job.

"The Cubs volunteered at the food bank because we wanted them to see first-hand how the food they donate is distributed and how a food bank works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Volunteering at the food bank also counts towards the Cubs' community impact staged badge, which they are currently working on.

"As a Cub pack, we have decided to take action on ending homelessness.

Cub Scouts Josh and Oliver Seddon, seven, with food bank volunteer Christine Barnes and food bank project manager Warren Done

"Our aim is for Cubs to enhance their understanding of the many factors that contribute to homelessness and show them how they can help end the problem for good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cubs have already spoken about homelessness and played a game of Would You rather? in which they had to decide what they would do in tricky scenarios and think about the impossible choices many homeless people face.

Their next task will be a cardboard city sleepover, where they will make cardboard shelters to sleep in and run a soup kitchen.