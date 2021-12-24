Indiependence

Indiependence, on King Street West, regularly hosted 12 Hour Resurrection nights prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These nights mainly took place over the Easter bank holiday, but will make a return to welcome heading into 2022 - unless the Government imposes new restrictions preventing it after Christmas.

DJ Dave Sweetmore said: “We’ve missed the last two Easters because of Covid, so this idea came from the bands really, saying they wanted to do one at New Year. The music scene in Wigan at the moment is so good, it’s unbelievable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanleys will perform at the 12 hour event

“I do believe we have some of the best ones playing, so it will be a really good event, and I know everyone is excited about it already. It’s a really strong line-up, four of the best. Part of the night will also be the legendary 10 for 10.

“After the worst year and a half ever, we have been back at Indie. There is much love in the room, and it’s just brilliant. This will be a big event and I do believe it will be the best New Year’s Eve in the history of the club, celebrating what we do best.

“It’s such a unique place, I tell everyone it’s the friendliest club I’ve ever worked in, I love it.”

The doors to the club will open at 6pm, ahead of a packed 12 hours. Local bands Facades, River, and Stanleys, Flechettes will all appear before 10pm, with Sweetmore DJing for the rest of the night.

Stanleys' lead singer Tom Concannon is excited to take to the stage to welcome in 2022.

He said: "The 12 hour resurrection is something we have done for many years and is a favourite for us four lads. We love Wigan and the bands and music coming out of it and there's no one better at the DJ booth than Dave Sweetmore. Long may it continue."

After a year that saw The Lathums reach number one in the UK album charts, Sweetmore hopes the bands involved with the 12 hour resurrection will follow in their footsteps.

He said: “The Lathums did some of their first gigs at Indiependence, and what they have gone on to do is amazing, I’m made up for them. They’ve shown others what can be achieved, and I hope they take others on the journey with them.

“I sort of believe over the years, loads of towns and cities have their musical era, and I honestly believe Wigan’s time is now.”